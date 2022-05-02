CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – As part of their Vision Zero Resolution, the town of Chapel Hill is working to eliminate traffic injuries and deaths on their roads.

Through those efforts, Chapel Hill Police Department is planning to conduct enhanced number of pedestrian safety enforcement operations in May.

Officers will be watching for drivers who fail to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, or turning right on red where not allowed. Enforcement operations are currently planned for:

Wednesday, May 4, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Saturday, May 7, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Friday, May 13, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 21, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, May 23, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 28, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Police will focus on areas with heavy pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

Those areas include downtown and mid-block crosswalks like those along the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the Estes Drive corridors.

Everyone is encouraged, regardless of their mode of transportation, to remember that community safety is a shared responsibility.

The Chapel Hill Police Department is also planning at least four-speed enforcement operations in May. The main goal is to improving safety for everyone who shares roads. Operations are planned for:

Tuesday, May 10, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, May 24, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, May 31, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Times and dates for both operations are subject to change.

Chapel Hill also plans to use its variable message sign boards to alert people of the enforcement operations, encourage them to limit distractions and watch out for people walking or riding their bikes.