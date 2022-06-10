CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was injured in an early morning shooting on Creel Street in Chapel Hill, police said.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Creel Street, which is located in the western part of the town.

Chapel Hill police did not release further details.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.