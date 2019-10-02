Chapel Hill to vote on revoking ‘right on red’ for 16 intersections

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Turning ‘right on red’ may soon be a thing of the past in several Chapel Hill areas.

City council is voting on that decision Wednesday night.

“I don’t feel in danger. I try to follow the signs. I don’t get on the road when a car’s coming,” said pedestrian Isaac Unah.

“I think you can walk pretty much everywhere,” said pedestrian Daniel Valesquez.

The city wants to keep it as walker-friendly as possible.

As of now, drivers can turn right on red at stoplights. City council is voting whether to change that for 16 intersections. Many of them are downtown where a lot of students visit.

“The problem is the students are not paying attention to the crosswalks, so that’s just the biggest problem-a lot of jay walking,” said one pedestrian.

In a six-year span, Chapel Hill police say there were 113 incidents involving pedestrians and cars at intersections. Less than four percent involved cars turning right on red.

Captain Donnie Rhoads with the Chapel Hill Police Department says they get a lot of citizen complaints about close calls.

“Even though we may not have a large number of crashes at these intersections, that doesn’t mean the conflict isn’t still there,” said Captain Rhoads.

He says their research shows banning right on red would slow down traffic at five of the intersections. They’d make up for it by changing the signal timing.

The changes, if approved, would go into effect October 31.

