CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Chapel Hill is looking for residents to help improve their community.

City officials said they are looking for “people with diverse perspectives to serve on advisory boards and commissions that advise the Town Council on a wide range of policy issues.”

These issues range from outdoor public art, building development, and greenways, according to officials.

The town is looking to increase “the diversity of residents engaged in Town processes and opportunities” to better understand the needs of all community members.

The deadline to apply is April 1.

For more information, or to apply, click here.