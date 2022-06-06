CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill’s police chief will retire at the end of the year following 25 years with the Town.

Chief Chris Blue, a Chapel Hill native, will retire on Dec. 31, the town announced Monday.

“It is time for me to try other things and make space for the next leader of this outstanding organization. They will be taking over the most progressive and innovative law enforcement agency in this state and I’m excited to see what’s next for the incredible team at CHPD,” Blue said in a release.

Blue joined the Chapel Hill Police Department in November 1997 as a patrol officer.

“I want to thank Chief Blue for his many years of dedicated service to the Town,” said Town Manager Maurice Jones. “He and his staff have collaborated with the community, the Town Council and personnel from throughout our organization to make Chapel Hill a safe and welcoming community. His commitment to our Town will be sorely missed.”

A replacement for Blue has not been selected. The Town said it is developing the selection process and it will include public input.

The Town said the goal is to have a new chief in place before Blue’s retirement.