CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – The Charlotte Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police is furious over the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s new policy of reducing prosecutions for low-level drug offenses. However, the policy was implemented in November.

So why the outrage this week? It’s simply because the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has kept them out of the loop.

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) spokesperson, Yolian Ortiz-Van Derdys, said that perhaps the command staff of the police department knew of the policy but that “officers haven’t heard about this until all this information came out and back in November, the FOP was not informed.”

The police leadership may have known then, but it wasn’t until two days ago when they sent an email to inform officers of the DA’s policy.

“It’s just one of the many emails we’ve sent to our officers. Our agency values communication internally and will continue to do that,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokesman officer Blake Page said.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather disagreed, saying CMPD knew from the beginning what the policy meant.

“There wasn’t a single chief who didn’t understand exactly why I was implementing this policy,” Merriweather said.

He added that he was not looking for their approval, nor did he have any responsibility to communicate with the FOP.

Ortiz-Van Derdys says the officers’ job is to uphold the law, so the order creates confusion for what arrests police should be making.

“If you’re telling us you’re not going to prosecute them, what’s the point?” she said.

DA Merriweather added that his policy is “narrowly tailored” for these challenging times and low-level drug offenses would be prosecuted if there was a “demonstrated nexus to violence.”