Charlotte-Mecklenburg police chief tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the police department.

“This afternoon, I received confirmation that I tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately quarantined myself at home several days ago after learning that I had been exposed to the virus,” Jennings tweeted on Tuesday.

“Outside of being a bit fatigued, I feel fine and continue to conduct department meetings from home. Our community should rest easy knowing that daily CMPD operations will resume without interruption and be carried out by members of my executive staff,” Jennings tweeted.

Jennings went on to say, “This virus has impacted far too many of us. Please continue to follow health guidelines as we fight this battle together.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a curfew amid the recent surge in cases statewide. It will take effect Friday and last at least through Jan. 8.

“This order will require people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. It means just what it says: people are to stay at home between those hours,” Cooper said.