Charlotte ‘tent city’ residents have 72 hours to vacate the property due to rodent infestation, health officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Mecklenburg County Public Health issued an Abatement of Imminent Hazard Order to the owners of the property housing the North End Encampment and affecting individuals who reside at Charlotte’s “Tent City.”

The encampment is located on 12th Street between Tryon and College.

The order was issued to help address immediate health risks to encampment residents due to a rodent infestation on the property, Mecklenburg County Public Health said.

The order was effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It states that within 72 hours, residents are required to vacate the property, and owners are required to clean the property so that rodent eradication can begin.

An Abatement of Imminent Hazard Order is a tool available to Mecklenburg County Public Health to require immediate action to protect the public’s health.

“We have taken this action out of an abundance of caution to protect the health of encampment residents,” said Public Health Director Gibbie Harris. “This type of order is rare but sometimes necessary. In this instance, it will help us better work with encampment residents to find alternative accommodations, many of whom have been reluctant to seek help because of concerns with COVID-19.”

As a result of the order, Mecklenburg County said it’s working with community partners to expand existing shelter capacity and provide additional accommodations and support for encampment residents. These accommodations will include what is offered to all shelter residents such as access to mental health and substance use services, housing navigation, and case management.