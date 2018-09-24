$17.8 million worth of cocaine found in boxes of bananas donated to Texas prison CBS News Boxes of donated bananas had $17 million worth of cocaine inside (CBS News) [ + - ] CBS News Boxes of donated bananas had $17 million worth of cocaine inside (CBS News) [ + - ] CBS News Boxes of donated bananas had $17 million worth of cocaine inside (CBS News) [ + - ] CBS News Boxes of donated bananas had $17 million worth of cocaine inside (CBS News) [ + - ] Video

FREEPORT, Texas (CBS NEWS) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice sergeants were picking up 45 boxes of donated bananas in Freeport, Texas, and later found cocaine in the boxes.

There were 540 bundles, and $17,820,000 worth of the drug.

The DEA and Customs are continuing their investigation.