$17.8 million worth of cocaine found in boxes of bananas donated to Texas prison
FREEPORT, Texas (CBS NEWS) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice sergeants were picking up 45 boxes of donated bananas in Freeport, Texas, and later found cocaine in the boxes.
There were 540 bundles, and $17,820,000 worth of the drug.
The DEA and Customs are continuing their investigation.
