RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Winter weather and busy schedules make these 10 deals ranging from free pizza to Panera Bread discounts worth holding onto.

1. Wendy’s

Through the month of January, Wendy’s is offering freebies and coupons in the Offers section of the app, including free six-piece chicken nuggets every Wednesday with any purchase. Crispy chicken sandwiches for only a dollar are also included.

2. Taco Bell

The $5 Cravings Box is coming back. The box includes a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, taco, cinnamon twists, and drink, making each of those items only $1 each. Or build your own box for $6. A Cravings Value Menu has launched with items ranging from $1 to $2.99.

3. McDonald’s

Every Friday, enjoy free fries. On Friday, grab a free medium fry with at least a $1 purchase on the app. If free fries isn’t enough, head to the deals section for more offers.

4. Burger King

What’s better than one chicken sandwich? Another one that’s completely free! BOGO free Original Chicken Sandwiches and $1.49 large fries or onion rings, all available in the app or online. You can also snag free fries from Burger King in the offer section with any purchase.

5. Domino’s

To promote the restaurant’s new rewards program launch, Domino’s is giving away “emergency” pizza happening now. All you have to do is place an online carryout or delivery order of $7.99 or more then get a free medium two-topping pizza for your next pizza “emergency.” The free pizza will be available to redeem for 30 days.

6. Sonic

Order online or through the app and get half-priced cheeseburgers every Tuesday after 5 p.m. Also grab a foot-long quarter pound chili cheese coney for just $2 for a limited time.

7. Panera Bread

If fries and burgers aren’t your thing and you want something warm for cold weather, Panera Bread has come to your rescue. For only $8, get a cup of creamy tomato soup with croutons, half a tuna salad sandwich, and a side of French baguette, apple, or chips. Five other value duets are also available.

8. Bojangles

If you already thought Bojangles was inexpensive, you can now enjoy more bang for your buck during any time of day. Bojangles rotates through two-for deals, offering a pair of sausage biscuits for $4.

9. Subway

Even though $5 footlongs aren’t being offered anymore, when ordering through the app or online, get a free footlong with the purchase of another footlong. All you have to do is enter the code FLBOGO or BOGO50 at checkout through Jan. 23.

10. KFC

If you’re looking to feed more than just one person, no problem! Fill up a $20 Fill Up Box. That includes four pieces of fried chicken, 12 chicken nuggets, four dipping sauces, french fries, and four biscuits.