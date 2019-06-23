100 fire trucks draw record crowd at NC festival

SPENCER, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – A record crowd turned out to see 100 fire trucks at the festival in their honor held at the North Carolina Transportation Museum Saturday.

The 5th annual Fire Truck Festival took place Saturday at the museum in Spencer.

Museum officials said 100 trucks were at the festival, including the Charlotte Fire Department’s 1861 Neptune Hand-Powered Pumper and special commemorative locomotives from Norfolk Southern Corp. and CSX.

The N.C. Forest Service helicopter was also there.

The events included a tribute to firefighters, a fire safety obstacle course and a fire truck parade.

The festival also had their first “Waterball” competition with teams with competiting fire hoses using the force of water to push a ball on a line toward their opponents.

The museum offered rides aboard the regular passenger train and the caboose train.

