100-year-old WWII veteran recovers from COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WNCN) — 100-year-old Lloyd Falk is back home after spending nearly two months in the hospital.
Falk was admitted to Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in Richmond, Virginia on March 24 as one of the facility’s first COVID-19 patients.
Despite losing his wife of 74 years to the virus just a few weeks prior, Falk continued to fight and remained determined to beat the sickness.
Upon releasing Falk, a team of healthcare providers gave him a standing ovation and cheered him on as he was wheeled out of the hospital to continue rehabilitation.
“We salute you, Mr. Falk. Your courage and resilience inspires us all,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.
