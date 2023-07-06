RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Countless people spend a dollar or two to see what they might be able to win in the NC Education Lottery on a whim at the grocery store or while filling up on gas.

Others, like Anyelo Duran of Raleigh, take a bigger chance and spend $20 on a single ticket.

That move proved to be worth it as Duran discovered his ticket won him a $100,000 prize.

His winning ticket is part of the $2 million Riches game which began in May. After Duran’s win, three $2 million prizes and five $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

He turned in his ticket, purchased from the EZ Way on Poole Drive in Garner, at lottery headquarters on Wednesday. After all necessary taxes were taken out, Duran took home $71,256.