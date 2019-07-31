107-year-old woman reveals her key to longevity

(CNN Newsource) — A woman in New York turned 107-years-old on Wednesday — and her secret to a long life might surprise you!

Upwards of 100 people attended a party to celebrate Louise Signore’s birthday.

She says she’s maintained a healthy diet all her life, and also continues to exercise, including dancing.

But she also said some about longevity that may have surprised a few people.

“I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that’s the secret. My sister says I wish I never got married,” Signore said.

It seems longevity may run in the family — Signore’s sister is 102.

