113-year-old woman survives two world wars, Spanish flu — and now coronavirus

TAMPA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Spain’s oldest woman has survived coronavirus.
Maria Branyas is 113-years-old and may have become the oldest survivor of COVID-19.
Branyas contracted the virus shortly after her family visited her in March to celebrate her 113th birthday.
Branyas says she now feels fine, but has “The same minor annoyances that anyone can have.”
Over the course of her long life, Branyas has lived through two world wars as well as the 1918 flu pandemic, which killed more than 50 million people around the world.
- What’s in the $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill?
- Virus spikes could emerge weeks after US economic reopenings
- Credit monitoring key during pandemic, experts say
- ‘Is Christmas canceled?’ and other COVID-19 questions from kids
- Florida man runs with TV to make a point on Arbery death
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now