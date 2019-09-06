Live Now
CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
1  of  48
Closings
Baptist Grove Church Calvary Christian School Cary Christian School Central Carolina Comm. College Chatham County Schools City of Wilson Clayton Town Govt Offices Clinton City Schools Crosscreek Charter School Cumberland County Schools Durham Public Schools Edgecombe County Schools Envision Science Academy Evangelical House of God Fayetteville State University First United Methodist Church - Cary Franklin County Schools Granville County Schools Halifax County Schools Harnett Co. Govt Offices Harnett County Schools Hoke County Schools Johnston Co. Govt Offices Johnston County Public Schools Lee County Schools Meals on Wheels - Wake County Meredith College Nash Community College Nash-Rocky Mount Schools NC Museum of Art NC Museum of History NC Museum of Natural Sciences Project Enlightenment Raleigh Endoscopy Center Rex Wellness Center of Cary Rex Wellness Center of Garner Rex Wellness Center of Raleigh Rex Wellness Center of Wakefield Rocky Mount Academy Rocky Mount Tar River Transit Sampson County Schools Southside Christian School Torchlight Academy Town of Archer Lodge Wake County Schools Wake Tech. Community College Wayne County Schools Wilson County Schools

14-year-old D.C. student starts his first day of college

Check This Out

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

While most 14 year olds are starting their freshman year of high school — one very smart young man is focusing on his first week in college.

“In my university writing class, my professor asked me if I was a visitor or if I was someone’s younger brother,” 14-year-old Curtis Lawrence said.

Lawrence is no visitor — at George Washington University, he’s a student.

He says his D.C. high school, School Without Walls, prepared him for the big transition.

“I think when people see him, they think he’s a third-grader. When he speaks, they say okay, this kid is advanced. He’s not in third grade,” said mom Malene Lawrence.

The program, which is part of the high school only had 15 out of 200 students qualify.

“Well we worked hard to get here.”

Curtis and his brother Corey are thinking about their careers.

“It’s Curtis. He’s really ahead of me and I want to follow in his footsteps.”

And indeed, he is. 13-year-old freshman Corey hopes to attended George Washington University as well.

“It makes me feel good. Corey, he’s never said this to me before,” Curtis said.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss