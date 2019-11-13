1st grader with autism fulfills dream of being a Wendy’s manager

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (CNN Newsource) – Every year, thousands of people on the autism spectrum graduate high school–and many of them will be looking for jobs.

But will they get fired? Are companies ready to employ them?

One mom got a win-win this week in her push for workplace equality: a chance for her autistic son to live our his dream job.

Eric even got to serve customers at the drive-thru window.

“I said to him, what do you want to be when you grow up? I thought he was going to say like a professional gamer or anything like that. He’s all like, I want to be a Wendy’s manager,” said Eric’s mom Denise Johnson.

His mom says she’s an advocate for workplace equality.

“I believe we’re going to have a crisis in the workforce if we, as leaders and managers, don’t learn how to manage these folks,” said Johnson. “And when we talk about that, we often talk about race, and gender identity, we don’t always talk about people with special abilities, and I think it’s time that we start talking about that.”

Customer Dedee Culley also has a son with special abilities.

“I have to be able to know that my son’s going to be able to get a job. Eric’s going to be able to get a job,. I need them to be able to be educated, and be able to be active, and kids that can give back to our community,” said Culley.

“It’s not Eric’s job to change who he is so that he fits in completely in the work place, it’s our job as neurotypical individuals to learn how to include them in our workplace,” says Johnson.

Wendy’s General Manager Glenn Schomder says budget is something that can prevent a business from hiring people with special abilities.

“We’re limited by how much we’re allowed to spend for our labor based on how much money the store makes, so a store that’s much more busy has more hours that you could work with and stuff like that,” said Schomder.

