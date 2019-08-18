$2.3 million worth of marijuana found mixed with load of jalapeño peppers

The bales of marijuana and the peppers. U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo

SAN DIEGO (AP/WNCN) — Officials say they seized $2.3 million worth of marijuana mixed in with a shipment of jalapeño peppers at a Southern California port.

A Customs and Border Protection K-9 unit alerted officers to a shipment of peppers Thursday at the Otay Mesa cargo facility in San Diego.

A man was driving a tractor pulling a trailer with cargo manifested simply as “jalapeño peppers,” the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

A CBP news release says officers discovered more than 7,500 pounds of marijuana in the peppers’ pallets.

Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan congratulated the officers on Twitter and noted it was the second large seizure of marijuana there within days.

“Very proud of our CBP officers in Otay Mesa!” Morgan wrote.

Authorities seized more than 10,600 lbs of marijuana in a shipment of plastic auto parts at the port Tuesday.

