RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Two new dust tails have been spotted from the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system, according to NASA Officials.

These tails were seen after NASA crashed the DART spacecraft into the asteroid to test the ability to change the orbit of an asteroid, officials shared.

DART crashed into the asteroid on September 26, which was DART’s first test.

NASA previously shared that this asteroid system was about seven million miles from Earth.

NASA previously stated that the DART test was a success with the orbit of Dimorphos being shortened by just over 30 minutes.

Officials said multiple observations from the Hubble telescope has helped in understanding how the asteroid “system’s debris cloud has evolved over time.”

NASA officials said from examining the Hubble observations, the “second tail formed between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8.”

Although NASA says the twin tail is unexpected, its not alarming as this has been seen to happen in “comets and active asteroids.”

NASA plans to continue to examine the new tail and other debris from the DART test.