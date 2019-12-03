20 years and $40M later, apple that can stay fresh for a year is finally introduced

SPOKANE, Wash. (WNCN) — A new apple that growers say stays fresh for a year is now on sale.

Growers in Washington state spent the last 20 years — and $40 million — perfecting the “Cosmic Crisp” apple.

The apple is a mix of Enterprise and Honeycrisp apples.

Supposedly, it’s acid level keeps it from turning brown as quickly as other apples.

They’re only available in Washington stores right now, but they should be available nationwide at the beginning of 2020.

