3 bears wait outside while another breaks into cabin; steals beer, candy, medicine

GATLINBURG, Tn. (CNN Newsource) — What was supposed to be a quiet weekend in the mountains turned into anything but.

Michelle Eberhart came to Gatlinburg to enjoy a nice weekend with her husband and some friends.

But, while she and a friend were in their cabin alone, they received an unexpected visitor.

“She just started pointing, and I was like what, and I turned and looked, and there was a bear just putting his full force on the door, and then the door opens,” Eberhart said. “It’s right at the bottom of the steps. Go to your room. I’m not kidding. He’s right there.”

“I called the owner and I was like, oh my gosh I don’t know what you do. There’s a bear. And he’s like what do you mean in the house? There’s a bear in the cabin. I don’t know what to do.”

And if one bear inside the house wasn’t scary enough, there were three more waiting on the porch.

“It was just like almost surreal. It was just like a fight or flight. We just have to, I just have to remove us from this situation and make sure that we’re at least in a safe place,” Eberhart said.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said this behavior is abnormal. Bears usually try to keep their distance from humans.

“That’s not typical bear behavior at all. It’s really not typical bear behavior for them to come on to someone’s porch and start looking for food. That means those bears have been around humans and have received handouts or have found a food source around a dwelling,” said Matt Cameron of TWAR.

The police were called and eventually got the bear out of the house and three others away from the porch.

But the bears didn’t leave without taking a few souvenirs with them.

“They got five pounds of Reeses Peanut Butter Cups and a pound of M&Ms and two pounds of Sour Patch Kids and two bags of potato chips, two beers, and two Diet Cokes and about 20 Zyrtecs,” Eberhart said.