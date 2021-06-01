3-year-old’s ‘Lion King’ death cake goes viral

MINNESOTA (WNCN) — A 3-year-old girl is going viral because of the unique request she made for her birthday party.

She asked for a custom Disney cake and it’s not exactly what you’d expect.

Leona’s favorite character? Mufasa.

When Leona’s parents asked her what she wanted on her birthday cake she told them she wanted the moment that’s been ripping hearts out since the mid-90s — Mufasa’s death.

She said that way, everyone would be so sad they wouldn’t want to eat the cake and she’d have it all to herself.

Her uncle tweeted a picture of the cake and so far it has around 750,000 “likes.”

Leona has already made up her mind for next year’s cake. She says she wants a Cinderella theme — and no surprise — it will feature the evil stepmother.