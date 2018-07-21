5-year-old NC 'warrior' gets Make-A-Wish trip to Surfside Beach Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jace Thompson at Surfside Beach. Family photo via WBTW. [ + - ] Video

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) - Jace Thompson, a fearless 5-year-old boy who has been fighting a rare and aggressive brain tumor since October 2017, chose to take his Make-A-Wish trip to Surfside Beach this week.

"He's always been a beach baby, so Surfside is where we've come every year as a family," says Jennifer Thompson, Jace's mother.

Surfside Beach has always been a place for the family from Cornelius, North Carolina to get away, however, this year, that is especially true.

"It's just a time to let go of appointments, doctor's visits and anything that comes along with this new life," says Jennifer Thompson.

'Warrior Jace' doesn't live the life of a typical 5-year-old.

He has lost the ability to walk on his own, and he takes several intense chemotherapy medications every day, however, his family says Jace's sickness has put life's everyday events into perspective.

"We try to remain strong for him," says Thompson, "and when you look at him and see what he's having to go through -- and he still smiles. Man, he's a true warrior."

If you would like to follow Jace's journey or help the Thompson family, click here.