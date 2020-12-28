ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 5-year-old boy rang a bell at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg– signifying the end of his chemotherapy treatment for a brain tumor.
A hospital spokesperson said Jase Black has a condition called neurofibromatosis Type 1. He received 60 weeks of chemotherapy before he got to “ring out” this past week.
Jase concluded his bell ringing ceremony with a few dances for the camera and hospital staff.
The spokesperson said Jase’s brain tumor was non cancerous.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- After naming suspect in Nashville bombing, focus turns to motive
- 3-year-old suffers stroke from COVID-19; family call recovery best Christmas present ever
- ‘It’s so simple’: Tennessee mother pleads the community wear masks after son dies from COVID-19
- 5-year-old rings bell after finishing chemotherapy
- Teen passenger killed in wreck; drug use and speed suspected, police say