59-year-old Afghanistan veteran will report to Army basic training, joining his son

(WNCN) — This 59-year-old is proving that you’re never too old to serve your country!

Following a 10-year break in service, Staff Sgt. Monte Gould will have to report to basic combat training this June in Fort Jackson, S.C., according to the Army Times.

Gould, a former Marine and civil affairs soldier was about three years away from retirement when he stepped away in 2009 to move home and spend more time with family.

But Gould decided he didn’t want to sit at home anymore and began a year-long process to re-enlist with an Army Reserve unit so that he could be eligible for retirement and give back to the younger troops coming up.

“It’s kind of cool that they get to see somebody who is 59 and isn’t all fat, beat up with diabetes and on their death bed,” said Gould, who still practices jiu-jitsu and rucks with 50-pounds for seven miles each week.

What’s more, is that Staff Sgt. Gould will be joining his son, Spc. Jarrod Gould in the same unit! Pretty cool! The two will be based out of the 405th Civil Affairs Battalion’s detachment out of Las Vegas, Nevada.

“If I’m lucky, I got 20 more years and then I drop dead,” Gould added. “To me, this is a last hurrah. To have the opportunity to serve again is a thrill. I’m looking down the gun barrel at 60, and I know all the health problems that come after that,” the older Gould told the Army Times.

Because he’s been out of the service for so long, though, he’ll have to attend basic training first. But he isn’t the oldest person to ever do so, according to U.S. Army Recruiting Command.

A 68-year-old shipped to basic training in 1999 according to a USAREC recruiter.

