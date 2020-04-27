6-month-old with heart condition recovers from COVID-19, gets standing ovation from nurses

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

A six-month-old baby with a heart condition has recovered from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.

Baby Erin received a standing ovation as nurses gave her a guard of honor Saturday as she moved out of isolation.

Erin was diagnosed with the virus two weeks ago and had been at great risk given her existing heart condition and fragile age.

Erin’s mother thanked hospital staff expressing her immense gratitude to each and every member of the hospital.

Baby Erin will remain in the hospital for treatment but is making good progress according to a tweet from the hospital’s official Twitter account.

