6-month-old with heart condition recovers from COVID-19, gets standing ovation from nurses

A six-month-old baby with a heart condition has recovered from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.
Baby Erin received a standing ovation as nurses gave her a guard of honor Saturday as she moved out of isolation.
Erin was diagnosed with the virus two weeks ago and had been at great risk given her existing heart condition and fragile age.
Erin’s mother thanked hospital staff expressing her immense gratitude to each and every member of the hospital.
Baby Erin will remain in the hospital for treatment but is making good progress according to a tweet from the hospital’s official Twitter account.
- Highlighting 3 must-see games for the Carolina Panthers
- NC General Assembly calls for investigation of state’s COVID-19 contact tracing initiative
- Apex Friendship principal’s meaningful gesture honoring seniors goes viral
- Some Durham businesses hold off reopening despite state’s loosened order
- ‘We want to be able to bring her home’: Monica Moynan’s family searching for answers
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now