6 of congressional candidate's siblings endorse opponent Brill for Congress Dr. David Brill (Brill fo Congress)

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (CNN) - Congressman Paul Gosar is firing back against his critics — and some of his most vocal opponents are members of his own family.

Six of his siblings appear in a TV ad for his opponent — Dr. David Brill.

The Republican representative from Arizona says his siblings are "disgruntled Hillary supporters" and "Lenin, Mao and Kim Jong Un would be proud."

He adds in a statement: "You can't pick your family. We all have crazy aunts and relatives, etc. and my family is no different. To the six angry Democrat Gosars — see you at mom and dad's house!"

None of Gosar's siblings featured in the ad live in Arizona.