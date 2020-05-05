7-year-old boy celebrates birthday after beating COVID-19 and cancer

DEDHAM, Ma. (WNCN) — It was an epic birthday celebration for a young boy in Massachusetts who just turned 7.

He’d just beat cancer and when soon after coming down with the coronavirus, he’d beat that too.

“Happy birthday, buddy!” a police officer called out on his patrol car’s loudspeaker as the party parade rolled down the street, moving with love and hope for Gavin Brennan as he celebrated his birthday.

“I feel good. And also I’m happy that I’m home,” Gavin said.

Gavin was diagnosed with lymphoma and started his chemotherapy treatments in January, according to CBS Boston. Soon after, COVID-19 hit.

“The first curveball was cancer. The second curveball was the pandemic and the third was that we all got hit with COVID,” said April Brennan to CBS Boston, Gavin’s mother. “It was a time when coronavirus testing was extremely limited. “Thank God my husband pushed and pushed and pushed for him to get a COVID test.”

Gavin tested positive for the virus, but like many others, he showed no symptoms. A second test yielded the same results.

Following a two-week quarantine, Gavin began chemotherapy treatments again.

“That was a father and mother’s worst nightmare, to get two positive COVID tests,” April Brennan said.

Gavin would make it through the trials of COVID-19 and most recently was able to go home after finishing his last round of chemotherapy treatment.

“We’re really excited. It’s been a long, tumultuous road here, but it’s really good to be home and be on the backside of things,” said Tim Brennan, Gavin’s father.

“It’s just going to be an exciting time to celebrate life,” April Brennan said.

Gavin’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to benefit the Boston Children’s Hospital and other causes to thank others for Gavin’s treatment.