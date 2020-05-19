7-year-old girl wants to make sure the tooth fairy is safe during the coronavirus pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (BRPROUD) – Kayla Westhouse has made a lot of masks during the coronavirus pandemic – 178 to be exact.

The last one was special though as it came from a request by her 7-year-old daughter, Evolette.

You see, Evolette lost a tooth and well, that means the tooth fairy is going pay a visit in the near future.

The first thing Evolette thought of was, can we make a mask for the tooth fairy?

This led to some back and forth between Evolette and her mother.

Evolette’s mom insisted the tooth fairy can’t get COVID-19, and the 7-year-old asked, “how do you know?”

Evolette even made sure to strengthen her argument by making these points about the tooth fairy:

She has to enter my 6ft bubble to get the tooth from under my pillow .

. This tooth has been in my mouth, where all the germs are .

. What if she comes to my house, and then goes to another kids house? Then that kid has MY germs too.

What else do you have to do tonight?

In fact, Evolette said, “let’s be safe, if she doesn’t need it she will just leave it behind and let us know in a note.”

Obviously Evolette won the argument and her mom’s 178th mask was for the tooth fairy. Kayla Westhouse says, “you can tell all the children that the tooth fairy is safe.”







For the record, this story is not all about Evolette and her mom, Dad had a part in all of this too.

Dad stepped in and “helped” the tooth fairy write this letter to Evollete:

Lastly and most importantly, you can’t end a tooth fairy story without finding out the answer to, how much did the tooth fairy give Evolette?

Evolette received $1 from the tooth fairy.

