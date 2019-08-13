9-year-old boy gives water to the homeless on his birthday

BIRMINGHAM, Al. (CNN Newsource) — A little boy in Birmingham decided to celebrate his 9th birthday by handing out cold water during a hot day.

For most kids a birthday means presents, cake — maybe even a party.

But, Nathaniel Cade — isn’t like “most kids”.

For his 9th birthday, he wanted to do something a little different. He wanted to give back.

Nathaniel used some of his birthday money to buy water for the homeless and passed it out around his hometown.

“Helping others might make you happy and them happy,” Cade said.

Nathaniel is no stranger to helping others as his family says they partner with various organizations in the area.

