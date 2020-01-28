9-year-old breaks three weightlifting records in one day

SHREVEPORT, La. (CNN Newsource) – Can you lift 230 lbs? If the answer is no, you’re about to hear about a 9-year-old who is stronger than you.

Tate Fegley decided to start lifting weights about 18 months ago. Since then, he’s been working out every morning. So far, he’s broken seven records in his weight class.

Three of them in a single day.

Tate can bench press 92 lbs., squat 190 lbs., and dead lift 230 lbs. He says he never set out to break records, he just liked the sport.

“I just loved watching them work out and lifting the weights,” said Fegley.

Peyton Grey, Tate’s trainer, said, “He works ridiculously hard. And it’s very motivating to see. And I think that’s 99 percent of his progress, is how hard this young man works.”

Tate is heading to Florida this summer to try to win a national championship.