91-year-old farmer fulfills dream to graduate high school

(CBS Newspath/WCCO) – After 91 years, a Minnesota grandfather has a title he thought he’d never receive: graduate.

Cliff Hanson grew up the youngest boy on a livestock farm in Benson, Minnesota.

After the 8th grade, he stopped school to help his Dad who was in failing health, a story that decades later touched the heart of his nurse at Lake Ridge Care Center in Buffalo.

“He was really defined by that moment when he had to drop out of school so I got to work, how can I change that thinking and celebrate how much he accomplished?” said his nurse, Tamara Pierre.

He saved the family farm, married his bride, became a welder and bus driver – with an acute mechanical mind.

“He’s a really smart man, really good values, he can do anything you put in front of him.”

So, the staff at Lake Ridge Care Center contacted Benson High School who decided the time had finally come.

“For his selfless dedication to family and community and his willingness to forgo his formal education for the betterment of the lives he held dear, this honorary diploma. Congratulations Clifford.”

Cliff Hanson’s had the knowledge for years and now he has a paper to prove it.

