99-year-old woman still does hair, plans to retire this year after her 100th birthday WREG/CNN Callie Terrell is still doing hair at 99 years old (WREG/CNN)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG/CNN) - A 99-year-old Memphis, Tennessee, woman is still working as a beautician because she loves her job.

"I work because this is what I've enjoyed doing all my life. From a little girl I always loved messing with my sisters' hair. They had beautiful hair. And I always enjoyed doing this," said Callie Terrell.

Terrell loves making women look and feel good.

She now only works to keep busy and to satisfy a few longtime customers, like her daughter, Inez.

At 99 years old, Terrell is anxiously awaiting her 100th birthday in November.

"Whenever I give out my birthday to people, you have to pay for it. Nov. 26."

Her zeal for life is amazing, and so is her work ethic. WREG checked the State of Tennessee and they first issued her license to operate on Jan. 30, 1945.

She rents space in a salon now but once had her own thriving business. She's outlived almost all of her customers.

"People my age that I used to buddy buddy with? I don't have a single one. I was in a bridge club. I'm the only one in the club that's living," Terrell said.

Working brings her joy, but she plans to finally retire at the end of the year. She says don't expect to find her sitting around the house doing nothing.

"I just be waiting on somebody to call and say, 'Callie you busy?' I say, 'Nah, what is it?' Well come on over here. They say we're doing so and so. So I jump in the car and go. I just want to do something."

Work is part of her secret to longevity.

"I'm not used to just being up in the house. You see I worked so long I've just been around people and doing something exciting. Most old people they're so dry and droll. I can't deal with that. I gotta live and do the things that make me happy," she said.