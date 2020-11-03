A forgotten American tradition – Election Day cake

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s an American cake recipe that is used to celebrate Election Day.

Election cake dates back to the early 1700s and became a sweet tradition.

According to Historians.org, election cake “was a special food reserved for a special occasion, when Americans treated Election Day as a revered holiday. Professional bakers and ordinary townswomen served the hearty cakes to the men who traveled to villages to vote, a process that usually took days because of the long distances required to reach polling places in rural America.”

Election cakes were one of the earliest attempts to get people out to vote. The first election cake recipe was published in 1796 in the United States’ first cookbook, American Cookery, by Amelia Simmons.

The New England Historical Society said the cake was also known as the “Great cake.” Simmons’ election cake recipe called for as much as thirty quarts of flour and ten pounds of butter. Other ingredients include sugar, raisins, eggs, brandy, cinnamon, allspice, flour, yeast, and colander seed.

CBS 17’s Laura Smith tried making an election cake at her home. She said the recipe is a bit unusual and starts as a mix between a bread and a cake.

You can click here to read the recipe.

