A new report shows every state’s most-searched phobia. You won’t believe what North Carolina’s is

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Phobias, or a common fear or aversion to something is more than just being scared of the dark or typical spiders. Phobias can be something that affects your way of life
Recently, a new report showed every state’s biggest phobia. From flying, to being outside to just having a phobia with people, there are plenty of things that get under peoples’ skin.
With Halloween right around the corner, YourLocalSecurity came out with its annual report of each state’s most-searched phobia.
According to findings, people in North Carolina searched “failure” as its top phobia — or atychiphobia.
Neighboring South Carolinians cite the dark — or nyctophobia — as its top phobia and in Virginia, it’s snakes that get its residents the most.
YourLocalSecurity says anthropophobia, the fear of people, made up 22% of all phobia search volume—making it the most-searched fear in the United States. Search volume for anthropophobia increased by five times since 2019 and it reached an ultimate high between April 19–25.
“We can’t say for sure, but we’re fairly confident COVID-19 played a role in this,” the company said.
Click here to find out how the company came up with its findings.
