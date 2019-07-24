A photo of a boy with one hand meeting a soccer player with the same limb difference goes viral

Most situations aren’t just isolated to one person. Often times it can be refreshing to find those who can relate.

That was the case when 21-month-old Joseph Tidd, who was born with one hand met a soccer player with the same limb difference. The photo taken of the moment has since gone viral.

Tidd and Orlando Pride player Carson Pickett both have partially formed left arms, which they tapped together in the photo.

It happened when Pickett jogged over to Joseph’s family after an Orlando Pride home contest. She then repeatedly tapped her arm against his, evoking laughter and smiles from the young boy. Joseph’s mother Colleen Tidd scrambled to capture the moment on camera while Joseph’s dad held him.

“In those situations, I want to be in the moment,” Tidd said in an interview with the Washington Post Tuesday about the photo that’s gotten a lot of attention. “But then I realized, ‘Well, this is adorable.’ ”

About 2,250 babies with limb defects are born in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Children with arms or legs that failed to form completely during pregnancy may need help with daily tasks and sometimes feel self-conscious about their appearance.

According to the Washington Post, Tidd, 28, said she found out when she was pregnant with Joseph that he would be born without one of his hands. She cried at first, but she said Lucky Fin helped her believe her son would be fine.

Joseph’s parents say he used to be confused when other kids would grab his arm. His older sister turned it into something he could be proud of, saying he has a “lucky fin”.

Pickett and Joseph crossed paths in April when a local reporter made the connection with the soccer team to make it all happen. Since then the family has worn No. 16 Pickett jerseys to cheer her on.

“It took a minute for him to realize, ‘Wow, we’ve got the same arms,’ and then he just giggled,” Tidd said. “You could see it hit him, and then they were best friends after that.”

