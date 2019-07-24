A photo of a boy with one hand meeting a soccer player with the same limb difference goes viral

Most situations aren’t just isolated to one person. Often times it can be refreshing to find those who can relate.

That was the case when 21-month-old Joseph Tidd, who was born with one hand met a soccer player with the same limb difference. The photo taken of the moment has since gone viral.

Tidd and Orlando Pride player Carson Pickett both have partially formed left arms, which they tapped together in the photo.

It happened when Pickett jogged over to Joseph’s family after an Orlando Pride home contest. She then repeatedly tapped her arm against his, evoking laughter and smiles from the young boy. Joseph’s mother Colleen Tidd scrambled to capture the moment on camera while Joseph’s dad held him.

“In those situations, I want to be in the moment,” Tidd said in an interview with the Washington Post Tuesday about the photo that’s gotten a lot of attention. “But then I realized, ‘Well, this is adorable.’ ”

About 2,250 babies with limb defects are born in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Children with arms or legs that failed to form completely during pregnancy may need help with daily tasks and sometimes feel self-conscious about their appearance.

According to the Washington Post, Tidd, 28, said she found out when she was pregnant with Joseph that he would be born without one of his hands. She cried at first, but she said Lucky Fin helped her believe her son would be fine.

Joseph’s parents say he used to be confused when other kids would grab his arm. His older sister turned it into something he could be proud of, saying he has a “lucky fin”.

Pickett and Joseph crossed paths in April when a local reporter made the connection with the soccer team to make it all happen. Since then the family has worn No. 16 Pickett jerseys to cheer her on.

“It took a minute for him to realize, ‘Wow, we’ve got the same arms,’ and then he just giggled,” Tidd said. “You could see it hit him, and then they were best friends after that.”

View this post on Instagram

SWEETEST REACTION 💜🧡💜🧡 . . I wanted to share this quick clip from our meeting with Carson the other day. For anyone who has asked “do they really know their different”, just watch this video. . . You can see the moment that Joseph pauses, the look on his face changes…he is thinking hard as he’s studying Carson’s arm. Then the joy that washes over him as he realizes “she’s just like me”. The smile and giggle followed by the unprompted desire to show his arm to Carson. . . This was the moment I love to see when those with a lucky fin connect. We have been lucky enough to see this several times at our lucky fin meet ups with other kids and adults. If you haven’t had a chance to attend a local meet up, go check out the Facebook page for your local chapter for more info. We will be at the Central Florida meet up for those in the Orlando area. . . Here are some pictures from the local news story with Carson on Tuesday. The link to the interview with Joseph and Carson is in our Bio. We even bumped into Bo Outlaw which made for an awesome picture with little Joseph. . . #luckyfinfamily #orlandopride #orlandomagic #booutlaw #tenfingersareoverrated #fox35 #fox35orlando #localnews #locals #heros #mentors #happiness #purehappiness #understand #bond #preciousmoments #heknows #coolarm #joy #giggles #newfriends #centralflorida #proud #limbdifferenceawareness #limbdifferenceawarenessmonth #biggerthansoccer #biggerthanbasketball

A post shared by Joseph Tidd (@tiddbit_outta_hand) on

