Adorable puppy sporting fur mustache seeking forever home

by: WCMH

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (WCMH) — A puppy that appears to have been born with a fur handlebar mustache is looking for a ‘furever’ home.

The puppy, now named Salvador Dolly, was rescued by Hearts and Bones Rescue along with 10 siblings and their mother. She is being cared for by a foster family in Dallas.

Dolly and the rest of her litter will be taken to New York City at the end of August in search of forever homes.

Photos of Dolly shared on Instagram went viral recently. The rescue is using the opportunity to raise awareness of its need for foster families.

Dolly is named for Spanish painter Salvador Dali, who famously wore a mustache.

#MustachePuppy has a name 〰️ meet Salvador Dolly!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

