After 10+ years, NC microbrewery is a dream come true for couple

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A dream more than a decade in the making is finally coming to life for one Rockingham County family.

“This is what I wanted to do, was to brew here in this community,” said Chip Reynolds, owner of Reynolds Brewery.

Eden’s first microbrewery is now open for business.

“We had a group of friends that like to go to wineries and breweries, and I always wanted to open up something when I retired,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds and his wife Toni tapped into the idea in 2019 and created Reynolds Brewery.

“I think [Toni] thought we bit off more than we could chew,” Reynolds said.

Then, COVID-19 hit, pushing his opening date to 2021.

The year-long pause made the opening day even sweeter.

“To me, it’s a community meeting place,” Reynolds said. “That’s what I like, for people to want to come by and sit around and talk.”

The long list of beer is luring people to the location on West Meadow Road in Eden. Locals already have their favorite brews.

“You can’t fail on the Caspian,” said Thomas Barbour, a customer and friend. “It’s a stand-out beer.”

You can get a bite at the brewery, too.

“My wife and I, we talked about starting the restaurant part,” Reynolds said. “We didn’t know what to do. We said, well let’s do wood fire pizza.”

He wants to make sure his brewery has something for everyone.

“We want this to be a family deal. We’re going to have brunches on Sunday,” Reynolds said. “We’re not looking to be open real late at night. We’ll have a lot of outside seating.”

As new faces gather for drinks and games, one familiar face is missing, but not forgotten. It’s George Brewer, one of Reynolds’ good friends.

“Once a week he was here, he passed away unexpectedly from some surgery complications,” Reynolds said. “I’ve got his picture back here, in the hallway. I’m behind the bar and just look to the left and he is right there with us.”

Reynolds dedicated his event room to Brewer, which is set to open soon. They are already taking reservations.

The brewery is located at 354 West Meadow Road in Eden and will host live music and promote local artists.