AHL Hershey Bears break world record in helping donate 52,341 teddy bears to charity in one night

HERSHEY, P.A. (WNCN) – Axel Jonsson-Fjallby’s first-period goal for the Hershey Bears Saturday night ignited the launching of more than 52,000 bears onto the ice for the American Hockey League team’s annual charity game.

The “Teddy Bear Toss” is a game each season set up by the Washington Capitals’ minor league affiliate, Hershey, that benefits charities across the United States.

Once the first goal is scored, the game heads to intermission early as fans launch as many teddy bears as they want onto the ice – all of which will be donated to a number of charities.

This year, however, it took just 6:13 seconds for the Bears to begin making history with the plush bears coming onto the ice.

A sold-out crowd of 10,514 people threw the record-breaking 52,341 stuffed animals onto the ice. That’s just under five bears (4.98) per person.

The 52,341 breaks the world record previously set by Hershey in 2019 when it donated 45,650.

Hershey confirmed to multiple media outlets that it will be donating the teddy bears to more than 25 local organizations.

This was the 20th “Teddy Bear Toss” in the team’s history.