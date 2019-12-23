Air your grievances and show off your strength — Monday is Festivus!

AUSTIN/SEATTLE (KVUE/KIRO/CNN) — Happy Festivus!

It’s the non-commercial holiday celebration made popular by an episode of Seinfeld.

The holiday’s tagline is “A Festivus for the rest of us.”

Instead of a Christmas tree, there’s an unadorned aluminum Festivus pole.

Festivus starts with a dinner, following by the “airing of the grievances” in which family and friends tell each other how they disappointed them during the year.

Then, there’s the “feats of strength.”

Namely, wrestling.

Festivus is not over until the head of the household is pinned.

You can post your Festivus moments to social media using the hashtag #Festivus.

If you don’t want to host your own Festivus celebration, you could simply watch the Seinfeld episode titled “The Strike.”

Fun fact: Festivus was created by Reader’s Digest editor and author Daniel O’Keefe — and he first celebrated in 1966.

His son, a writer for Seinfeld, wrote the episode that featured Festivus.

