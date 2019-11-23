Aldi is selling ceramic Christmas trees that will bring back memories

(WJW) — The holidays always bring back memories.

Now, Aldi is selling ceramic nostalgic Christmas trees for $24.99 each.

According to the store’s weekly specials ad on its website, the offer for its “Merry Moments 14″ Nostalgic Tree” is valid through November 26.

The ceramic trees have recently become very popular again, with some of them going for a lot of green.

Last Christmas, one reportedly sold for $649 on eBay.

