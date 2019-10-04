Aldi’s extremely popular wine advent calendar is back this year — good luck getting one

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Although we just experienced a record high temperature for October and the hottest temperature of 2019, Christmas is now only 81 days away.

Just in time for the holiday, grocery store Aldi is offering some holiday spirit.

Aldi is bringing back its limited — and extremely popular — wine and cheese advent calendars starting in November.

Last year’s calendars sold out within minutes. This year Aldi will have a new addition — a beer advent calendar.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now