American Airlines pilot reports UFO flying over plane near military missile testing site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – An American Airlines pilot had a close call with an object in the air over the weekend and even now, it’s still not clear what it was.

American 22-92 was talking with Albuquerque air traffic control center at the time. The aircraft was flying southeast of Gallup, New Mexico.

“Do you have any targets up here? We just had something go right over the top of us that…I hate to say this, looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing moving really fast over the top of us,” the pilot is heard telling control.

By definition, what the pilots spotted was an unidentified flying object.

FOX 46 did some digging on skyvector.com, a website used to make flight plans.

A temporary flight restriction is active over the Gallup and Fort Wingate area right now from the surface to 11,000 feet. The area cannot be flown through and the TFR is categorized as a flight hazard.

This location is important because just a short distance from that flight path is Launch Complex 96 at Fort Wingate–part of the White Sands Missile Range run by the military. That’s where single and double stage missiles that cruise at high altitudes are tested.

FOX 46 reached out the Department of Defense for comment. We have not heard back yet.