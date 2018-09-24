Argument over Bruno Mars song prompts man to pistol-whip friend

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Roger D. Washburn. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office via KRON)

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (KRON) - A man was arrested over the weekend after an argument over a Bruno Mars song led to his pistol-whipping his longtime friend, police say.

Roger Washburn, 71, faces a charge of battery after the Friday incident that happened at his home.

The victim told police he, Washburn, and another friend were talking when a song came on by Bruno Mars.

The victim said the song was by Bruno Mars, but Washburn disagreed.

Police say when the victim showed Washburn proof that it was in fact a Bruno Mars song, Washburn didn't take it lightly.

It was at this time Washburn pulled out a gun.

When the victim called Washburn a "chicken sh**," Washburn swung his weapon at him, hitting him in the face and arm.

Police say the gun went off twice; no one was shot.

Washburn was taken to Johnson County Jail.

The police report does not say what Bruno Mars song the men were arguing about.

Maybe, "Grenade"?