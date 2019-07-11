Armored vehicle drops more than $175,000 on road, drivers scramble to pick it up

ATLANTA (CNN) — Drivers in Atlanta were faced with a moral dilemma after cash was littered alongside a highway.

A crew driving a Garda armored truck say their side door flew open and money went flying.

Many scrambled to grab the money — a total of more than $175,000.

Reports say that cash drop may come with some consequences.

You might’ve dreamt this would happen to you. You’re driving down the interstate and the door to an armored truck flies open.

“That’s like…crazy. I still don’t believe it right now that’s crazy,” one person said.

Cash is everywhere, what would you do?

“You’d have to be stupid to not at least grab some of it,” another person said.

The scene played out on I-285 West near Ashford Dunwoody Road near Atlanta.

911 callers told police that more than 15 drivers pulled over, got out, and were snatching up cash.

“Yeah, I would definitely reach down and grab me a huge handful and just keep going.”

