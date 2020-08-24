Asteroid the size of a refrigerator may head for Earth the day before the Presidential Election, NASA says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — NASA says an asteroid the size of a refrigerator could enter Earth’s atmosphere on November 2, the day before the 2020 Presidential Election.
It’s called 2018VP1 measures about 6.5 feet, according to NASA.
“Asteroid 2018VP1 is very small, approximately 6.5 feet, and poses no threat to Earth,” a NASA representative told Business Insider. That’s about 2 meters long, like a refrigerator. “If it were to enter our planet’s atmosphere, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size.”
NASA says the asteroid has only a very slim chance of actually making it toward Earth, a likelihood of around 0.41%.
2018VP1 was discovered in 2018, as indicated by its name, and orbits near the Earth in intervals around the sun. The California Institute of Technology estimates the asteroid — should it not disintegrate upon entry toward Earth — to make possible impact in 2025.
- President Trump appears at RNC in Charlotte ahead of scaled-down event
- USPS delays could put 14 million at risk for late prescriptions: ‘This is ridiculous’
- After 1st week back, student at NC school tests positive for COVID-19
- Falwell says family faced blackmail attempt over affair
- How Raleigh’s Women’s Center continues to offer help during a pandemic
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now