Australia introduces ‘world’s first’ cellphone detection cameras

SYDNEY (CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s being called the first of its kind.

New South Wales, Australia, now has cellphone detection cameras to crack down on drivers illegally using phones behind the wheel.

The government says the cameras will use artificial intelligence.

If caught, drivers could face several hundred dollars in fines and penalty points on their license.

In a test run earlier this year, officials say the technology caught more than 100,000 drivers on their phones.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now