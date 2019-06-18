Authorities: Alabama man fed meth to caged ‘attack squirrel’

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Alabama investigators say a man kept a caged “attack squirrel” in his apartment and fed it methamphetamine to ensure it stayed aggressive.

The News Courier reports authorities are seeking 35-year-old Mickey Paulk on multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance.

Law enforcement was warned of the animal prior to executing a search warrant of the Athens home Monday.

In this June 2019 photo released by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, a squirrel is shown in a cage, in Ala. Alabama investigators say a man kept the caged “attack squirrel” in his apartment and fed it methamphetamine to ensure it stayed aggressive. (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

It’s illegal in Alabama to have a pet squirrel. Officials from the state’s Department of Conservation recommended releasing the animal, which deputies did successfully.

A spokesman for the Limestone County Sherriff’s Office says there was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth.

