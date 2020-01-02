Baby earns his family free tacos for a year, joining other special New Year’s Day babies

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Kent Adan Silva arrived at 12:40 a.m. New Year’s Day, a healthy 8 pounds 5 ounces and 21.25 inches long. His family, who are from Buda, have more than just his birth to celebrate.

Kent was the first baby born at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin in Texas, which means he just earned his family free tacos for a year. On Tuesday, Austin-based company Torchy’s announced it would provide that food to the first baby born in 2020 at that hospital.

Kent Alan Silva, first baby born at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin in 2020 (Hello&Co. Photography Photo)

Torchy’s said in a release the family received a gift basket (with Torchy’s swag inside) and a gift card for a year’s worth of tacos from Torchy’s. Tacos at the restaurant range from less than $3 to more than $5.

New Year’s Day babies

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Lakeway says its first baby was born at 12:31 a.m. Katelynn was 6 pounds, 7.3 ounces and measured 19 inches long. Her parents are Esme and Jose.

Katelynn, the first baby of 2020 in Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Lakeway (Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Lakeway Photo)

