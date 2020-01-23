Live Now
Baby's hilarious first taste of ice cream goes viral

Do you remember your first time?

“That was the first ice cream she ever tasted.”

What a scoop for a 9-month-old.

It was Blakely Rose Jernigan’s first taste of ice cream and first taste of viral fame.

The bug eyes and the grabby hands were the clinchers. Typical for her spitfire daughter, says mom.

“She’s very expressive. she makes cutest little scrunchy smiles. she’s so silly.”

Famous worldwide now, adorable in any language.

